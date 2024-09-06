UET Marks Defence Day With Enthusiasm
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2024 | 06:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore Friday celebrated the Defence Day with a special ceremony held at the seminar hall of the Transportation Engineering and Management Department.
The event was attended by Dean Faculty of Civil Engineering Prof. Dr. Khalid Farooq as the chief guest, alongside deans of all faculties, chairpersons, directors, Registrar Muhammad Asif, Senior Warden Dr Muhammad Mushtaq, Public Relations Officer Shahida Nazir and heads of various teaching and non-teaching departments.
The ceremony participants paid tribute to the heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country, reflecting on the significance of Defence Day. Special emphasis was placed on fostering patriotism and unity among student body and the academic community.
In addition to the formal ceremony, student competitions were also organised to engage the student community in celebrating this important day. The competitions included quizzes, English and urdu speeches, poems and national songs, centered around the theme of national defence and patriotism.
Director Student Affairs Prof. Dr. Asif Ali Qaiser addressed the audience. Special prayers were made for prosperity of Pakistan by Prof. Dr. Muhammad Shahbaz. These activities not only enhanced the sense of national pride among students but also provided them with an opportunity to showcase their talents.
The event concluded with the distribution of certificates and a note of appreciation from the chief guest, encouraging students and faculty alike to continue their contributions towards the progress of the nation.
