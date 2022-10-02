UET Multan extends admissions date by Oct 7

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor MNS university of Engineering and Technology Professor Dr. Muhammad Kamran has said that the last date for admissions to all programmes has been extended by October 7 to avert the students from any inconvenience.

UET Multan will now conduct entry test on October 8, 2022. The wiling students could visit the website of the university, www.mnsuet.edu.pk.

The date for admission in all disciplines including Chemical and Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering Technology, Civil Engineering Technology, BS Computer Science, BS Chemistry and MSc Chemical Engineering and MSc Electrical Engineering and others has been extended by October 7.

He added that UET Multan wants to see bright future for the students of South Punjab, for which it is the only university in South Punjab where 70 percent of the professors are Ph.D.