UET Multan's Budget For Year 2022-23 Approved

Sumaira FH Published August 17, 2022 | 02:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :The Syndicate Committee of University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Multan on Wednesday approved Rs 3.70 billion budget for year 2022-23.

The meeting, chaired by Vice Chancellor Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar, also took decisions on other important matters, including the recruitment of lecturers, professors and lab engineers.

The vice chancellor Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar stated that UET Multan would be one of the best universities of Pakistan in near future, adding that the current academic year would start in the new building at Qasba Larr.

MPAs Shahida and Sairah stated that the Punjab government would release funds for completion of the building. There would be no further delay, they assured.

They also remarked that there was a need to establish universities at district level.

Chief Minister Punjab Parvez Elahi will inaugurate the new building soon. About 60 percent of the work has been completed.

Justice (Retd.) Khalid Alvi, Dr Asif Umar, Dr Rao Asif, Dr Saima Rafique, Dr Sadiq, Shah Sawar and Rafique Farooqi attended the meeting.

