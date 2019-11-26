UrduPoint.com
UET, NAB Seminar On 'Corruption & Its Ill-effects On Society'

Sumaira FH 13 seconds ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 07:12 PM

UET, NAB seminar on 'Corruption & its ill-effects on society'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore, in collaboration with National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Tuesday organised a seminar to create awareness about corruption and the role of NAB for its elimination.

Addressing the seminar, NAB Director Niaz Hassan advised students to be proactive to eradicate the menace of corruption. He urged the youth to be a custodian of their homes by not letting their parents live beyond their means. He said that till now NAB had recovered Rs 326 billion. "Pakistan is bestowed with abundance of resources. Misuse of these resources, bribery and such practices are major hindrances in the way of making Pakistan corruption-free state," he added.

NAB Deputy Director Muhammad Sajid gave a comprehensive presentation elaborating what islam says about corruption.

He advised students to read the NAB Ordinance to keep themselves updated on the vital legislation for national reconstruction.

Afterwards, a very lively and interactive question, answers session was conducted by Niaz Hassan. Students asked questions about working of NAB, judicial process, plea bargain and effects of conviction on high profile cases.

Vice Chancellor Dr Mansoor Sarwar said, "In simple words, misuse of authority for private gains is called corruption and corruption is sort of bribery, embezzlement, favoritism, nepotism and political interference." He urged students to show solidarity with NAB representatives in this important cause.

At the end of seminar, he presented souvenirs to distinguished guests.

Later, a walk was organised to mark the commitment of the youth to fight corruption.

