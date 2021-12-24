UET organises Christmas cake cutting ceremony

The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore Friday organised a Christmas cake-cutting ceremony for Christian employees on the occasion of Christmas

Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar participated as a chief guest in the ceremony and congratulated the Christian employees, students and community, besides expressing his gratitude towards them.

He acknowledged the role of Christian employees and their contribution for university and said that islam teaches respect to all fellow human regardless of their religious preferences.

He also declared Monday as holiday for Christian employees as Christmas fell on Saturday, a routine weekend holiday. He announced that the salaries of all Christian employees were transferred before Christmas.

Resident Officer, Senior Warden, Dean Chemical Engineering Chairperson Chemical Engineering, and all staff members attended the ceremony.