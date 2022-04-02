UrduPoint.com

UET Organises Conference On 'Hydrology, Water Resources'

Muhammad Irfan Published April 02, 2022 | 05:20 PM

UET organises conference on 'Hydrology, Water Resources'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) :The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Saturday organised the 2nd international conference on 'Hydrology and Water Resources' with an aimed to enhance the efforts to make groundwater resources more visible.

Participants from various countries including Hungary, Australia, Turkey and China attended the conference, said a press release, issued by the university.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Syed Mansoor Sarwar inaugurated the conference and and welcomed the guests. While sharing his views, he emphasised the theme of the conference and theme of World Water Day, 2022 Groundwater: Making the Invisible Visible. He stressed the need to put a spotlight on the invisible resources, enhance knowledge exchange and collaboration and thereby increase the awareness about the importance of taking care of water resources and come up with agenda for future research and action.

As keynote speakers, International Water Management Institute Pakistan Country Representative Dr Mohsin Hafeez, Water Director of Hungary Peter Kovacs, United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) representative Dr Shahbaz Khan, UET Centre of Excellence in Water Resources Engineering (CEWRE) Dr.

Ghulam Nabi, Dr. Khuram Shahzad from ISP Multan and Dr. Atiq-ur-Rehman Tariq from Australia highlighted the importance of climate resilience systems, the water-energy-food nexus, investment in groundwater and integrated water resource management.

Twenty-two technical papers were presented in three technical sessions with the main focus on groundwater modelling, climate change, hydrological modeling and forecasting, snow and glacier impact assessment, water productivity and river regime variation.

UET Centre of Excellence in Water Resources Engineering Director Prof. Dr. Noor Muhammad Khan expressed gratitude to the conference organising team in the concluding session and stated that the department would continue its efforts to train water managers and researchers in the field of water resources through classroom teaching and learning in addition to seminar and conferences.

