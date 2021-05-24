UrduPoint.com
UET Organizes Conference On Textiles Development

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 05:30 PM

UET organizes conference on textiles development

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Textile Engineering department of the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore on Monday organized the 4th International conference on sustainable textile.

The conference was attended online by more than 450 participants from the academia, local industry and foreigners.

It was the fourth consecutive conference in so many years reflecting the commitment, dedication and hard work of UET and its textile department towards the target of achieving the textile sustainability.

At the 4th International conference on sustainable textile, UETs own KICS SMS unique 3D studio facility was also used. World renowned foreign experts shared their technical knowledge and best practices on the area ranging from; textile supply chain, textile machinery, textile process innovation, textile materials, textile digital inks, textile sustainability testing, textile recycling, brands, traceability and environment.

Textile sustainability is a global challenge, and it needs coherent efforts from various stakeholders like universities, mills, textile chemical companies, testing companies, brands, associations and NGOs to collaborate in order to achieve the target.

Speakers stressed the need for attracting more international brands, textile orders, jobs but for the less usage of resources like good quality water, less waste water discharge, less air emissions and environment protection of the country.

Later, the participants of the conference announced to form a "Textile Sustainability Working Group" which is led by UET Textile department.

Newly formed working group areas are innovative & sustainable yarn development, sustainable textile chemical development, sustainable textile machine development, energy conservation, medical textile, Textile mill productivity improvement, recycling of textile, textile IT based solutions, water and chemical efficient textile process development, sustainable functional materials and sustainability certifications. The group will conduct; training, seminar, regularsharing of knowledge and best practices, mill assessment related to energy conservation, mill assessment relatedto sustainability and Joint R&D projects.

