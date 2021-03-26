UrduPoint.com
UET Organizes Int'l Conference On Water Resources

UET organizes int'l conference on water resources

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Centre of excellence in Water Resources Engineering, University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Lahore organized one day International Conference on "Hydrology and Water Resources", on Friday.

The conference was attended by the participants from 10 different countries including Malaysia, Iran, Scotland, Hungary and United Kingdom apart from the Pakistani experts. UET Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Syed Mansoor Sarwar inaugurated the conference.

While highlighting the theme of conference, the Vice Chancellor indicated the need of innovative solutions of water conservation and its utilization in order to meet the demand of the country.

Earlier, Prof. Dr. Noor Muhammad Khan, Director, Centre of excellence in Water Resources Engineering welcomed the participants of the conference and highlighted the main themes.

In opening speech by the chief guest, Muhammad Mohsin Khan Leghari, Minister of Irrigation Punjab, emphasized the need of collaboration between educational institutes and industry for utilizing modern techniques in sustainable water management.

Prof. Dr. Habib-ur-Rehman, Dean Civil Engineering, UET, Lahore; Prof. Dr. Zahiraniza, University Teknologi PETRONAS Malaysia; Engr.

Shahid Hameed, GM, WAPDA; Dr. Ali Asghar Iraqpoor, Islamic Azaad University, Iran; Prof. Dr. Asit K. Biswas, University of Glasgow, Scotland; Dr. Ejaz Tanveer, Federal Flood Commission, Pakistan; Dr. Raza-ul-Mustsfa, University Teknologi PETRONAS, Malaysia; Mr. Peter Kovács, Water Director, Hungary and Dr. Mubasher Hussain, Global Hydropower & Dams Envision Digital, United Kingdom also shared the valuable knowledge and information about role of water resources in sustainable development, flood management, and modernizing the Hydro-operations during five sessions of conference.

OVER 20 technical papers were presented in the conference with main focus of climate change, extreme event analysis and management, hydrological modeling, optimization of water resources, sustainable water management approaches and need of effective water governance.

In concluding session, Prof. Dr. Noor Muhammad Khan, Director, Centre of excellence in Water Resources Engineering appreciated the organizing team of the conference especially Dr. Kaleem Sarwar, Dr. Ijaz Ahmad and Engr. Faraz-ul-Haq and hoped that CEWRE will continue its struggle to train the water managers and researcher in the field of water resources.

