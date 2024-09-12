UET organizes seminar on Pak-Afghan shared water

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) The Department of Agricultural Engineering, University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Peshawar in collaboration with the International Water Management Institute (IWMI) and USAID on Thursday organized a one-day seminar on “Afghanistan-Pakistan Shared Water: State of the Basins” and the Launching Ceremony of the Web-Based Knowledge Platform for the nine shared rivers between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The seminar aimed to provide an overview of the Afghanistan-Pakistan river basins and to familiarize participants with the Web-based Knowledge Platform and its various features.

In his opening remarks, Chairman, Department of Agricultural Engineering, UET Peshawar, Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq welcomed the participants and highlighted the significance of the seminar for professionals, researchers and students. Dr. Zia elaborated importance of authentic data and converting data into information, knowledge and finally wisdom to help water professionals and policy makers in addressing the present and future pressing water management challenges faced by the region.

Chief of Party at IWMI, Dr. Azeem Ali Shah; Muddasir Shah and Dr. Hammad Gilani from New Mexico State University delivered detailed presentations on “Afghanistan-Pakistan Shared Waters: State of the Basins,” “Development of the Afghanistan-Pakistan River Basins Knowledge Platform,” and “Applications and Usability of the Afghanistan-Pakistan River Basins Knowledge Platform,” respectively.

Vice Chancellor of UET Peshawar, Prof. Dr. Qaisar Ali in his closing remarks appreciated the efforts of the Department of Agricultural Engineering, UET Peshawar, IWMI, and USAID for organizing the event. He emphasized the importance of better water governance and management considering the teaching of islam by quoting Ahadees Mubaraka regarding the judicious use of water.

At the end, Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq and the organizer of the event thanked the entire participant for keenly attending the event and making it a success.

The seminar was attended by the officials and researchers from various organizations including, Irrigation Department KP, Agriculture Engineering Department KP, Soil Conservation Department KP, On-Farm Water Management Department KP, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce, University of Peshawar, University of Agriculture Peshawar, faculty members and a large number of students from UET Peshawar.