UET Organizes Seminar On Pak-Afghan Shared Water
Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2024 | 05:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) The Department of Agricultural Engineering, University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Peshawar in collaboration with the International Water Management Institute (IWMI) and USAID on Thursday organized a one-day seminar on “Afghanistan-Pakistan Shared Water: State of the Basins” and the Launching Ceremony of the Web-Based Knowledge Platform for the nine shared rivers between Afghanistan and Pakistan.
The seminar aimed to provide an overview of the Afghanistan-Pakistan river basins and to familiarize participants with the Web-based Knowledge Platform and its various features.
In his opening remarks, Chairman, Department of Agricultural Engineering, UET Peshawar, Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq welcomed the participants and highlighted the significance of the seminar for professionals, researchers and students. Dr. Zia elaborated importance of authentic data and converting data into information, knowledge and finally wisdom to help water professionals and policy makers in addressing the present and future pressing water management challenges faced by the region.
Chief of Party at IWMI, Dr. Azeem Ali Shah; Muddasir Shah and Dr. Hammad Gilani from New Mexico State University delivered detailed presentations on “Afghanistan-Pakistan Shared Waters: State of the Basins,” “Development of the Afghanistan-Pakistan River Basins Knowledge Platform,” and “Applications and Usability of the Afghanistan-Pakistan River Basins Knowledge Platform,” respectively.
Vice Chancellor of UET Peshawar, Prof. Dr. Qaisar Ali in his closing remarks appreciated the efforts of the Department of Agricultural Engineering, UET Peshawar, IWMI, and USAID for organizing the event. He emphasized the importance of better water governance and management considering the teaching of islam by quoting Ahadees Mubaraka regarding the judicious use of water.
At the end, Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq and the organizer of the event thanked the entire participant for keenly attending the event and making it a success.
The seminar was attended by the officials and researchers from various organizations including, Irrigation Department KP, Agriculture Engineering Department KP, Soil Conservation Department KP, On-Farm Water Management Department KP, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce, University of Peshawar, University of Agriculture Peshawar, faculty members and a large number of students from UET Peshawar.
Recent Stories
Access to X, previously known as Twitter, restored in Pakistan, PTA Tells SHC
Royal Saudi Naval Forces Delegation Visits Pakistan Navy Led Ctf-150 at Bahrain
Economic projects in participation of Afghanistan move forward to practical impl ..
Impact of AI in Education on Teaching and Student Success
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2024
Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition
Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms
Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!
Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai
Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan
Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years
More Stories From Pakistan
-
EU special envoy meets Azam Nazeer Tarar to discuss religious freedom46 seconds ago
-
China, Pakistan ink landmark leather industry pact, boosting Sino-Pak collaboration, trade1 minute ago
-
PITB to develop app & software for PEF, agreement signed11 minutes ago
-
Nation pays heartfelt tribute to Major Raja Aziz Bhatti Shaheed on his 59th martyrdom anniversary11 minutes ago
-
Punjab, CDA collaborate to address Islamabad's water shortage11 minutes ago
-
DC says bus stand to be modernised11 minutes ago
-
Girls outshine boys in BISE Peshawar intermediate results11 minutes ago
-
Petroleum prices reduced by Rs 47.54 per litre since May: NA told31 minutes ago
-
Fake milk supply gang busted, 3 arrested31 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 conducts training on fire safety, first aid for students41 minutes ago
-
Manwar Khan's family to construct new Police Station building in Sukkur41 minutes ago
-
Rs320m allocated for third phase of Drug Free Peshawar: Finance Advisor41 minutes ago