UET Organizes STEM-All Pakistan Project Competition 2025

Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2025 | 02:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Science Society of University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore on Wednesday organized STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Competitions and All Pakistan Project Exhibition 2025.

All Departments of UET and its sub-campuses including UET New Campus KSK, Rachna College of Engineering & Technology (UET RCET) Gujranwala, Faisalabad (UET FSD) Campus and Narowal (UET NWL) campus participated in this competition.

Vice Chancellor (VC)UET Lahore,Prof. Dr. Shahid Munir along with Society Advisor Prof. Dr.Shahid Rafique inaugurated the Exhibition and visited stalls where students from more than twenty universities of Pakistan showcased their final year projects.

He expressed his views while saying that “STEM competitions create opportunities for students to think critically and work autonomously in some instances,to work together in teams and to strengthen collaborative and social skills. Either way,all participants can expect real-world problem solving,challenges requiring hands-on involvement, and out-of-the-box thinking.”

Advisor UET Science Society Prof. Dr. Shahid Rafique, faculty members and, large number of students participated in the event.

