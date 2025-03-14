LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) has occupied a remarkable ranking in the International rankings, placing it among the 205 best universities in the world in the field of engineering and technology.

UET also achieved excellent success in the QS World University Rankings by Subject. In the field of Engineering and Technology, UET has achieved 205th position with an improvement of 31 places. Similarly, in Mechanical Engineering, UET is at 251-300 position, in Computer Science and Information Systems, UET is at 401-450 position, in the Mathematics domain, UET maintained the previous range of 451-500, that achieved a ranking of 551-600 in business and Management Studies, and in Physics and Astronomy, it also achieved a ranking of 601-675, like last year.

Likewise, UET's Department of Petroleum Engineering was ranked between 51 and 100 among the best departments worldwide. The Department of Electrical Engineering was ranked between 201-250 in terms of ranking worldwide.

Chemical Engineering 351-400, while Material Science was ranked among the 351-400 best departments in the world.

UET Vice Chancellor Dr. Shahid Munir told APP that this success is the result of the hard work of all stakeholders of UET. "Our teachers, students and administrative officers have made this success possible together. UET will continue to move forward on the path of development in the same way. Our top priority is to further improve and achieve a higher position in the global ranking of UET next year," he said. This news of UET Lahore's progress is certainly welcome, he expressed his gratitude.

The continuous improvement in the ranking is a recognition of the high quality of education of UET not only in Pakistan but also at the global level. Vice Chancellor Dr. Shahid Munir congratulated the Chief Minister, Secretary Higher Education, teachers, students, staff and alumni on this success.