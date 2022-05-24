UrduPoint.com

UET, Pakistan Tobacco Board Ink MoU

Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2022 | 05:20 PM

UET, Pakistan Tobacco Board ink MoU

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :University of Engineering Technology (UET) Peshawar and Pakistan Tobacco board (PTB) and National Center for Big Data and Cloud Computing (NCBC) have entered into a collaboration, where they will work together on "Detection and Estimation of tobacco crop through Geographic Image Analysis" for the period of 2022-2023.

The documents were endorsed by Chief Statistical Officer PTB, Dr. Waqas Gilani and Director ORIC Dr. Nasru Minallah, in presence of Vice Chancellor UET Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Hussain.

Secretary PTB Dr. Qaizar Ahmed said that PTB would support the NCBC to identify fields of tobacco in their respective regions through GPS and assist NCBC in sharing the statistical tobacco crop and yield related information to enhance the NCBC system for improved Tobacco analysis.

NCBC, as per UET consultancy policy will provide services in detection of tobacco fields, through advanced geographic image analysis with NCBC's state of the art Remote Sensing Technologies.

Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Hussain, Vice Chancellor UET said that KP is the largest tobacco producer, as more than 50 percent tobacco is produced in the province as compared to other regions, adding that it is important that experts from both institutions gain maximum benefit from this resource for national economy.

Prof. Dr. Hamid Ullah Director BOASAR thanked the PTB team. He urged the need to engage postgraduate students in field work and provide internship opportunities to the undergraduate students. He assured his continuous support on behalf of BAOSAR to enhance research activities through industry-academia linkage.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology University Of Engineering And Technology From

Recent Stories

NUST becomes first Pakistani university to join DC ..

NUST becomes first Pakistani university to join DCO

14 seconds ago
 realme C35 to Reign the Pakistani Smartphone Marke ..

Realme C35 to Reign the Pakistani Smartphone Market Following Global Domination

5 minutes ago
 Sherry underlines little recognition of persistent ..

Sherry underlines little recognition of persistently growing inequality througho ..

5 minutes ago
 Shanghai to resume offline business of shopping ma ..

Shanghai to resume offline business of shopping malls

6 minutes ago
 Rana Sana vows to keep Capital free of 'miscreants ..

Rana Sana vows to keep Capital free of 'miscreants'

6 minutes ago
 Khanewal: CM orders to complete development scheme ..

Khanewal: CM orders to complete development schemes on time

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.