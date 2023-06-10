UET Peshawar hold seminar on 'Clean Campus Drive'

A seminar titled 'Clean Campus Drive' was held at UET Peshawar, organized by the Directorate of Clubs and Societies, UET Peshawar in collaboration with WSSP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ):A seminar titled 'Clean Campus Drive' was held at UET Peshawar, organized by the Directorate of Clubs and Societies, UET Peshawar in collaboration with WSSP.

The chief guest of the seminar was Prof. Dr. Sahar Noor, Dean Mechanical, Chemical and Industrial Engineering, UET Peshawar.

In his address, he said, WSSP's services are commendable which has been proved by their commitment UET Peshawar being the first-ever University in Peshawar that had signed the MoU with WSSP a few years ago have seen a positive response from WSSP and their team members.

He assured cooperation with WSSP on conducting joint research and development in the fields of "plastic and packaging," Solid Waste Management and Water Resource Management, he added.

Hafiz Muhammad Ismail, Manager Community Liaison Cell (CLC) WSSP said Clean Campus Drive is aimed to sensitize the students and teaching community on their role in helping WSSP to improve the environment through cleaning efforts and scientific solid waste management.

He said, at present we have 63 union councils where WSSP is offering its services while enabling 42 model streets, 251 wash clubs that are active in 43 union councils. He said that pet plastic bottle recycling is a big challenge and urged the support of faculty and researchers for handling this issue on a technical basis.

Dr. Imad Ullah Khan, Chief Proctor UET Peshawar gave a presentation on "Coal Briquettes" highlighting the importance of coal biomass briquetting technology developed by UET Peshawar contributing to the SDGs goal 6. Dr. Samad Baseer Director Clubs presented the vote of thanks.

Later, an awareness walk was arranged on Campus in which the students and WSSP team participated in large numbers.

Farman Ali, Zonal Manager Zone D WSSP presented shields to Dr. Sahar Noor, Dr. Imad Ullah Khan and Dr. Samad Baseer Director Clubs.

Dr. Sahar Noor later on, gave away UET certificates to the community development officers of WSSP including Abdullah, Community Development Officer WSSP, Taimur Ali, Field Officer WSSP and others.