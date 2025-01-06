UET Peshawar Hosts “Auto Show 2025
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2025 | 04:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) The Department of Mechanical Engineering, University of Engineering & Technology (UET), Peshawar on Monday organized a day-long “Auto Show 2025”, an event that captivated automotive enthusiasts and the general public alike.
The event was organized by the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) and ASHRAE, UET Peshawar Chapter supervised by Prof. Dr. Sadiq Khattak, Advisor SAE.
The show was inaugurated by Prof. Dr. Amjad Ullah Khattak, former Dean, Electrical and Computer Engineering, who appreciated the efforts of the organizers in fostering innovation and creativity among the students.
The event showcased over 40 antique cars featuring modified engines, presented by students and other stakeholders from the automotive industry.
One of the key attractions was the display of Japan Domestic Market (JDM) cars from the 1990s, which drew considerable attention from the public.
The “Auto Show 2025” highlighted cutting-edge technology, innovative designs, and the creative ingenuity of UET Peshawar’s students, offering an exhilarating experience to attendees.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Dr. Sadiq Khattak, Advisor SAE, expressed his pride in the event’s success. “This auto show, one of its kinds, is celebrated annually and consistently generates an incredible response from the public. It serves as a platform to encourage innovation in the automotive market,” he said.
At the end, appreciation certificates were awarded to the participants of the show.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
FEI praises outstanding organisation of Group VII Endurance Championship Butheeb ..
UNRWA says Gaza child deaths due to cold rise to 8
FBMA International Show Jumping Cup concludes
UAE sets historic record in aviation sector with over one million air movements ..
Private educational institutions, schools to reopen in federal capital by tomorr ..
Three brothers killed inside lockup in Tandliawala police station
Ministerial Development Council reviews various policies, legislation, updates o ..
Seven projects to develop correctional, rehabilitation centres in Abu Dhabi
Verdict in 190m pound case against Imran, Bushra deferred again until Jan 13
Korea's foreign reserves hit 5-yr low in December
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 January 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Canals closed for annual maintenance2 minutes ago
-
Sweets unit sealed for unsafe practices in ICT2 minutes ago
-
UET Peshawar hosts “Auto Show 20252 minutes ago
-
Stringent security measures in Kurram on card if peace agreement violated12 minutes ago
-
SC directs to block incorrect translation of the Holy Quran ; SCP issues notice to federation22 minutes ago
-
Governor condemns killing of two cops in Lakki22 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal inaugurates Pakistan’s first locally-made ventilator22 minutes ago
-
SCP directs govt for a comprehensive report on Kachi Abadi22 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 1,100 gutka sachets42 minutes ago
-
Magical moments for children at Alhamra Cultural Complex42 minutes ago
-
DC reviews cleanliness measures42 minutes ago
-
Police arrest five gamblers; recover Rs 8500 stake money42 minutes ago