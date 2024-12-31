UET Peshawar hosts seminar on engineers’ role in sustainable solutions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) The Department of Civil Engineering, UET Peshawar, hosted a seminar on "The Role of Engineers in Providing Safe and Sustainable Solutions" under the supervision of Dr. Shahid Ullah and Prof. Dr. Khan Shahzada.

Guest speaker Engr. Naeem Ahmad Subhani, CEO of Safe T Consult (STC) and a UET alumnus, highlighted the importance of sustainability and safety in construction.

He emphasized the role of engineers in designing eco-friendly structures and integrating safety measures into construction practices.

Prof. Dr. Amjad Naseer, Chairman of the Civil Engineering Department, stated that the seminar is part of a weekly series aimed at bridging the gap between academics and industry standards, empowering students with insights into emerging trends and advanced engineering techniques.

The event was attended by a large number of students, professionals, and faculty members.