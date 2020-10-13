UET Peshawar, P&DD sign MoU to cooperate in fields of IT

The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar and the Planning and Development Department (P&DD) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to cooperate in the fields of Information Technology

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ):The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar and the Planning and Development Department (P&DD) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to cooperate in the fields of Information Technology.

The Secretary, Planning and Development Hamayun Khan and Pro-Vice Chancellor UET Prof. Dr. Qaiser Ali signed the MoU which also provided for monitoring and compliance level of different departments within the policy framework.

The signing ceremony was also witnessed the award of a project funded by the Governance and Policy Project of the World Bank to UET Peshawar on "Integration and standardization of Management Information Systems for Effective Public Investment Management".

Addressing on this occasion Secretary Planning and Development Hamayun Khan said that P&D under the vision of the provincial government intended to introduce standardization of management information systems for effective public investment management to utilize the public money in more transparent, efficient and intelligent manner with utmost target of people's prosperity and improvements in lives.

He added that (MoU) was considered as the first step in the process of developing an agreement that enables the P&D to get benefit from the expertise of the scholars of UET Peshawar.

The P&D will also support fresh graduates to be engaged as paid internship in the projects in which UET would be engaged for technical support to the Planning and Development Department, he added.

Prof Dr. Qaisar Ali said, UET having foreign qualified human resource was committed to work with Government and industry under the guidelines of HEC and PEC. Senior officials including Director General PCNA (Governance and Policy Project) Syed Zahir Ali Shah, Assistant Professor Dr Muhammad Adil, Coordinator GPP Naseer Ahmad and Governance Specialist Ashraf Khan were present on the occasion.