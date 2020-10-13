UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UET Peshawar, P&DD Sign MoU To Cooperate In Fields Of IT

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 08:10 PM

UET Peshawar, P&DD sign MoU to cooperate in fields of IT

The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar and the Planning and Development Department (P&DD) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to cooperate in the fields of Information Technology

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ):The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar and the Planning and Development Department (P&DD) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to cooperate in the fields of Information Technology.

The Secretary, Planning and Development Hamayun Khan and Pro-Vice Chancellor UET Prof. Dr. Qaiser Ali signed the MoU which also provided for monitoring and compliance level of different departments within the policy framework.

The signing ceremony was also witnessed the award of a project funded by the Governance and Policy Project of the World Bank to UET Peshawar on "Integration and standardization of Management Information Systems for Effective Public Investment Management".

Addressing on this occasion Secretary Planning and Development Hamayun Khan said that P&D under the vision of the provincial government intended to introduce standardization of management information systems for effective public investment management to utilize the public money in more transparent, efficient and intelligent manner with utmost target of people's prosperity and improvements in lives.

He added that (MoU) was considered as the first step in the process of developing an agreement that enables the P&D to get benefit from the expertise of the scholars of UET Peshawar.

The P&D will also support fresh graduates to be engaged as paid internship in the projects in which UET would be engaged for technical support to the Planning and Development Department, he added.

Prof Dr. Qaisar Ali said, UET having foreign qualified human resource was committed to work with Government and industry under the guidelines of HEC and PEC. Senior officials including Director General PCNA (Governance and Policy Project) Syed Zahir Ali Shah, Assistant Professor Dr Muhammad Adil, Coordinator GPP Naseer Ahmad and Governance Specialist Ashraf Khan were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa World Bank Technology Pakistan Engineering Council Money University Of Engineering And Technology HEC From Government Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

Russia May Have to Suspend Dialogue With EU Over L ..

20 minutes ago

Russia Open For Constructive Cooperation on COVID- ..

20 minutes ago

Russian Security Council Secretary Meets With Arme ..

20 minutes ago

Saqr Ghobash receives ambassadors of Greece, India ..

30 minutes ago

SAA wins ‘Arab Archaeologists League’ award

30 minutes ago

Dubai Silicon Oasis welcomes &#039;Hubb&#039; Glob ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.