UET, PSIC to foster industry-academia linkages jointly

The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ):The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) here on Wednesday.

The signing ceremony was held at the UET where Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar and PSIC Managing Director Jameel Ahmad Jameel signed the agreement.

This MoU shall serve as an instrument through which the two parties shall be engaged in order to resolve the contemporary societal and industrial problems.

As a result of MoU, the UET students will be able to access the real time industrial problems and propose solutions to those problems. The PSIC shall facilitate the meaningful interaction between the industry, academia and various government bodies.

Also, the UET graduate, willing to start their own businesses, will be considered for different funding schemes administered by the PSIC.

Speaking on the occasion, the UET VC said the university faculty members should outreach to the different public and private sector entities in order to better integrate knowledge into the existing enterprise practices.

The PSIC MD appreciated the UET leadership for playing vital role in helping government and the industry in different ways.

Dean faculty of Chemical Engineering Prof Dr Naveed Ramzan, MD ESUPAK and others were also present.