UET Receives First E-bike From Atlas Honda
Muhammad Irfan Published October 31, 2024 | 03:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) The Automotive Engineering Centre at the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore has received a state-of-the-art Benly e-motorcycle from Atlas Honda company due to efforts of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Munir (TI).
The event was attended by an Atlas Honda team comprising Zia-ul-Hassan Khan, GM Sales & Marketing, Saadullah Ejaz, GM Human Resource & Corporate Affairs, and Muhammad Yawar Farooq, National Manager New Model Centre. The team was welcomed by Prof. Dr. Tauseef Aized, Dean Faculty of Mechanical Engineering, and Dr. Ali Hussain Kazim, Director Automotive Engineering.
Prof. Dr. Shahid Munir highlighted that the gift of EV motorcycle would lead to burgeoning of academic exploration and research of the EV mobility in Pakistan.
This would lead to strengthening of industry-academia linkage between the institutes. Prof. Dr. Tauseef Aized stressed that this will empower students and faculty to explore advanced electric vehicle technologies. Dr. Ali Hussain Kazim said that strengthening ties with Atlas Honda would lead to job more opportunities for Automotive Engineers.
During their visit, Atlas Honda Limited gifted an electric vehicle (EV) to AEC for the purpose of academic exploration and research on the EV ecosystem. Zia-ul-Hassan Khan spoke about how the Honda Benly, company’s first electric motorcycle, is operated by lithium-ion batteries and has been introduced in Pakistan for the very first time.
