UET showcases 36Final year projects

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) The Final Year Project Exhibition 2024, Department of Mechanical Engineering, University of Engineering Technology (UET) Peshawar showcased 36Final year projects by the final year students on Tuesday.

Prof. Dr. Qaisar Ali, Vice Chancellor UET Peshawar as chief guest inaugurated the exhibition. Later, the Vice Chancellor, the Chairman and Faculty members visited the projects and appreciated the efforts of the graduating students for their innovative ideas.

The event was organized by the Department of Mechanical Engineering under the supervision of Prof. Dr. Hamid Ullah, Chairman with assistance from ASME and IMechE students’ societies of the department.

The exhibition was sponsored by Building Energy Research Center (BERC), UET, Peshawar.

Prof. Dr. Qaisar Ali, Vice Chancellor UET Peshawar as chief guest of the closing ceremony urged collaboration between academia, industry and government. “We need to focus on the commercialization of these projects for the benefit of society”, he added. To make strong collaboration with industry, a core committee need to be constituted in near future which will bridge the students with industry to provide them multiple opportunities, the Vice Chancellor said.

Prof. Dr. Hamid Ullah, Chairman, Department of Mechanical Engineering while addressing the closing ceremony said that "Final Year Project Exhibition" is a regular feature, arranged every year to celebrate the achievements of the students and encourage them to communicate their project work to the public, especially the industry.

The current four batches of the Department of Mechanical Engineering are declared as OBE accredited by the PEC accreditation team during its recent visit of the department, the Chairman said.

He appreciated the industries for their participation in the exhibition. He also appreciated the efforts of Dr. Shaukat Ali Shah, Dr. Muhammad Alam Zaib Khanand Final year project exhibition committee for holding a successful project exhibition.

Prof. Dr. Rizwan M. Gul and Dr. Naveed Ahmed, Director BERC also spoke on the occasion.

Prof. Dr. Rizwan Gul urged the students to focus on their future and get higher studies while Dr. Naveed Ahmad briefed the participants about the Building Energy Research Center and trainings provided by them.

Amongst the best design project awards, the first prize was won by the students for the project “Design and Implementation of multi mode wheel chair interface for quadriplgic patients” supervised by Dr. Feroz Shah, second prize was won by the project “Hybrid car of 200cc IC Engine and Electric Motor” supervised by Engr. Adnan Rasheed while third prize was won by the project “Mind-Controlled Mionic Arm” supervised by Engr. Nadeem Ur Rehman.

The project exhibition also declared special awards including best Mechanical Design which was awarded to the group for “Design, Fabrication and Testing of Hybrid Multi-Mode Water Wheeler” supervised by Dr. Naveed Ullah, best Research award was conferred to the students who developed “Numerical and Geometric Optimization of MCHS”, supervised by Dr. Kareem Akhtar, “Design and Fabrication of Smart Electric Bike” supervised by Engr. Fazle Yazdan was declared as best Mechanical Green Project while “MED UET Building Energy Analysis” supervised by Dr. Fakhr-e-Alamwon the best Poster award.

The representatives from the various industries including Fuji Fertilizerbin Bin Qasim and others took part in the exhibition.

The Evaluation Committee including Dr. Tufail Habib, Industrial Engineering UET, Peshawar, Engr. Farooq Ahmad Khattak, HoD Mechanical Department, GCT Kohat and Engr. Saad Ullah Khan, Chief Engineer Mechanical OGDCL, Togh gas Field, Kohat.

At the end, Prof. Dr. Hamid Ullah and Prof. Dr. Rizwan Gul gave shields and cash prizes to the winners.

The exhibition was attended by a large number of students, faculty and representative from different industries.