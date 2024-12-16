UET Signs MoU For Green Energy Saving Technology
The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore and Haier Pakistan Air Conditioner (AC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a joint laboratory focused on green energy-saving technology
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore and Haier Pakistan Air Conditioner (AC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a joint laboratory focused on green energy-saving technology.
The MoU was signed in the presence of a delegation from Haier Pakistan, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr.
Nasir Hayyat and UET delegate, by CEO of Haier Pakistan Mr. Feng Xianfa and Vice Chancellor UET Prof. Dr. Shahid Munir.
This collaboration aims to enhance research and development in sustainable energy solutions, aligning with Pakistan's goals for energy efficiency and environmental sustainability. The joint lab will provide a platform for innovative advancements in green technology, benefiting both academia and industry.
