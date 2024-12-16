Open Menu

UET Signs MoU For Green Energy Saving Technology

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 16, 2024 | 06:10 PM

UET signs MoU for green energy saving technology

The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore and Haier Pakistan Air Conditioner (AC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a joint laboratory focused on green energy-saving technology

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore and Haier Pakistan Air Conditioner (AC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a joint laboratory focused on green energy-saving technology.

The MoU was signed in the presence of a delegation from Haier Pakistan, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr.

Nasir Hayyat and UET delegate, by CEO of Haier Pakistan Mr. Feng Xianfa and Vice Chancellor UET Prof. Dr. Shahid Munir.

This collaboration aims to enhance research and development in sustainable energy solutions, aligning with Pakistan's goals for energy efficiency and environmental sustainability. The joint lab will provide a platform for innovative advancements in green technology, benefiting both academia and industry.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Technology Nasir University Of Engineering And Technology From Industry

Recent Stories

Digital Nation Pakistan Bill to ensure unified dig ..

Digital Nation Pakistan Bill to ensure unified digital identity for citizens: Mi ..

3 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Emirates N ..

Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Emirates NBD branch, operations centre i ..

13 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways opens new gateway to Kenya with lau ..

Etihad Airways opens new gateway to Kenya with launch of Nairobi flights

13 minutes ago
 UET signs MoU for green energy saving technology

UET signs MoU for green energy saving technology

3 minutes ago
 Rubina Khalid emphasizes providing job opportuniti ..

Rubina Khalid emphasizes providing job opportunities to deserving and skilled in ..

3 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif welcomes SB ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif welcomes SBP’s policy rate cut down

3 minutes ago
World’s rarest coffees to be auctioned for first ..

World’s rarest coffees to be auctioned for first time at World of Coffee Duba ..

43 minutes ago
 We are chasing illusions; we can no longer take su ..

We are chasing illusions; we can no longer take suo motu actions: Justice Mansoo ..

48 minutes ago
 UAE-China Investment Summit explores pathways to e ..

UAE-China Investment Summit explores pathways to economic growth

58 minutes ago
 Pakistan's key ODI series against South Africa beg ..

Pakistan's key ODI series against South Africa begins tomorrow

1 hour ago
 flydubai unveils new Business Class Lounge at Duba ..

Flydubai unveils new Business Class Lounge at Dubai International

1 hour ago
 Hamdan EFQM Global Educational Award launched

Hamdan EFQM Global Educational Award launched

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan