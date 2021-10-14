UET, SIMBRI Construction Solutions Lahore ink MoU

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :University of Engineering Technology (UET) Peshawar and SIMBRI Construction Solutions Lahore (SCSL) joined hands for applied research in the development of sustainable construction materials.

A memorandum of Understanding was inked in this regard by Prof. Dr. Khan Shahzada, Civil Engineering UET Peshawar and Syed Salman Al Hussainy, Chief Operation Officer SCSL .

It was aimed to initiate coordinated efforts for new development for SCSL and in exchange, to facilitate UET faculty and students for completion of research projects, said a news release.

SCSL will also provide its facilities to provide access to raw materials including fly ash, gypsum and cement etc. to make innovative products for commercializing and offering internship opportunities to UET Peshawar's students.

Speaking on the occasion Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Hussain said UET Peshawar was a leading engineering university in KP and was doing significant work in the fields of civil engineering.

The Vice Chancellor said, UET Peshawar was actively involved in bridging university with industry through its Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC).

Syed Salman said SCSL believed in bringing corporate culture in construction industry and that is the main purpose of signing the agreement. He hoped that it would bring academia and practitioners at same platform in finding research-based solutions to bring innovation and sustainability to the construction industry.

He said, SCSL had introduced SIMBRI fly ash bricks which would help introduce environment friendly and low cost products in the country.

Earlier, Prof. Dr. Khan Shahzada gave a presentation on "Development of Sustainable Construction Matrials in Pakistan".

Dr. Nasru Minallah, Director ORIC UET said, ORIC would continue bridging industry academia linkages and special preference would be given to local industry.

Prof. Dr. Hamid Ullah Secretary BOASAR, Dr. Tariq Mahmood Khalil, Manager ORIC, Dr. Shamaila Farooq, Director Media and other senior officials from UET and SIMBRI Construction Solutions were also present on the occasion.