LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :A student from Computer Science Department of University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore Ghulam Ghous from session 2018 has been selected by Google Summer of Code (GSoC) program this year.

Google Summer of Code is a global program focused on introducing students to open source software development. Ghulam Ghous was selected under the project 'Omni channel Project: Live Chat Widget Accessible Mode' organized by Rocket.Chat.

In the field of technology, this project is specially designed for the people with disabilities.

Considering such people, a part of society, and to make the live chat widget accessible to such people, the project will implement a user-accessible mode which will help them to use the exciting features of the live chat widget.

According to UET spokesperson, this year 6,991 applications were submitted by 4,795 students from 103 countries out of which 1292 students were selected from 69 countries. Every year only 4 to 6 Students from Pakistan get selected in GSoC, with this year's count at 3 for now Ghulam Ghous is one of the three. This is remarkable achievement for the university.