UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UET Student Selected For Google's Summer Of Code Program

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 11:15 PM

UET student selected for Google's Summer of Code program

A student from Computer Science Department of University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore Ghulam Ghous from session 2018 has been selected by Google Summer of Code (GSoC) program this year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :A student from Computer Science Department of University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore Ghulam Ghous from session 2018 has been selected by Google Summer of Code (GSoC) program this year.

Google Summer of Code is a global program focused on introducing students to open source software development. Ghulam Ghous was selected under the project 'Omni channel Project: Live Chat Widget Accessible Mode' organized by Rocket.Chat.

In the field of technology, this project is specially designed for the people with disabilities.

Considering such people, a part of society, and to make the live chat widget accessible to such people, the project will implement a user-accessible mode which will help them to use the exciting features of the live chat widget.

According to UET spokesperson, this year 6,991 applications were submitted by 4,795 students from 103 countries out of which 1292 students were selected from 69 countries. Every year only 4 to 6 Students from Pakistan get selected in GSoC, with this year's count at 3 for now Ghulam Ghous is one of the three. This is remarkable achievement for the university.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Google Technology Student University Of Engineering And Technology 2018 From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler appoints director for Urban Planning ..

53 minutes ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed officially inaugurates DIFC I ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler appoints chairman for ‘Mubadara’

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler renames AIIID

1 hour ago

Draft federal budget for 2022-2026 reviewed

2 hours ago

AED3.67 bn ‘Helios Industry’ Plant to export g ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.