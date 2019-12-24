UrduPoint.com
UET Students Cut Cake To Celebrate Christmas

Tue 24th December 2019 | 06:09 PM

University of Engineering and Technology Lahore organized a cake cutting ceremony on the occasion of Christmas

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th December, 2019) University of Engineering and Technology Lahore organized a cake cutting ceremony on the occasion of Christmas. The purpose of this event was to show the solidarity with Christian community and to pray for the unity and prosperity of nation, as well as to participate in the happiness and joys of Christian employees by praising their dedications for the UET.UET Vice Chancellor Dr.

Syed Mansoor Sarwar participated in the event as chief guest.He paid salaries to all Christian employees in advance. Addressing the ceremony held at Chemical Seminar Hall, Dr. Mansoor Sarwar said, "The minorities residing in Pakistan have same rights as the Muslims have.

Our workers are our asset, their services in the community cannot be denied so we are with them in their happiness.

The Christian community have major role in the progress and stability of Pakistan."He further said, "As human beings we must respect and replicate them.

Our religion is also against oppression and all human beings are equal in our Islamic Society. It is not only the state that guarantees their rights but also the Shariah. Therefore, we must value our Christian community."Vice Chancellor Dr Mansoor Sarwar also cut the Christmas cake along with all the Christian employees.

Christian employees valued the presence of worthy Vice Chancellor in the ceremony and appreciated his thoughts and feelings regarding their rights.At this occasion Registrar UET Muhammad Asif, Senior Warden Dr. Mushtaq, PRO Dr. Tanveer Qasim, Dr. Gul Hameed, President Technical Staff Association Manzoor Bhatti, Director sports and others were also present.

