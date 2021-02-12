UET students expresses solidarity with Kashmiris

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :The Literary, Dramatics and Debating societies of University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore organized an event with the title 'Sada-e-Kashmir' to expresd solidarity with Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

The event was attended by a large number of UET students observing COVID-19 precautionary measures.

Sada-e-Kashmir was comprised of various modules including English Poem and urdu Nazm; English and Urdu Essay competitions, English and Urdu Declamations, a song by a Kashmiri student and a skit performance with the title 'Curfew'.

Vice Chancellor of UET Prof. Dr. Syed Mansoor Sarwar was the chief guest.

Director Student Affairs Prof. Dr. Asif Ali Qaiser, Dr. Shumaila Shahzadi, Zain-ul-Haq and Public Relations Officer Shahida Nazir also attended the event.

Talal Hassan (CIV-2018) secured first position in English Poem while Kainat Habib (CRP-2018) won first position in Urdu Nazm, Zoha Mustafa (CS-19) and Zainab Rafaqat (CS-2019) were the winners of English and Urdu Declamation, respectively. Eleeza Tahoor (PET-2018) and Noor Fatima (MME-2020) secured English and Urdu essay writing competitions.

At the end of the ceremony, Vice Chancellor distributed cash prizes and shields among winners and organizers of the event.