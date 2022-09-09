UrduPoint.com

UET Students Raise Funds For Flood-hit People

Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2022 | 06:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :The University of Engineering (UET) Lahore organised a student-led campaign for collection of funds to help the people affected by disastrous flood across the country.

The university students set up two camps for collecting cash and other donations. Around 140 members of 17 students societies volunteered for the noble cause, along with faculty advisers of various societies and staff of the Director Student Affairs (DSA).

Many university students, teachers and staff have made contribution to the fund.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Syed Mansoor Sarwar and DSA Prof.

Dr. Asif Ali Qaiser visited the camp on Friday.

Dr Sarwar praised the efforts of students, faculty advisers, and staff for the charity works that they have undertaken and advised the DSA to organise similar campaigns outside the university as well as on other campuses of the university. The VC also donated one lakh rupees to match the cash donations collected during the campaign thus far.

The student organisers of this campaign encourage the faculty, staff and students to participate in this noblecause and donate generously to help our fellow citizens in the prevailing miserable situation in flood affected areas.

More Stories From Pakistan

