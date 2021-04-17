UET syndicate approves administrative, financial matters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :The Syndicate of University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Lahore, in its 3rd meeting of 2021, unanimously approved recommendations of the selection board regarding appointment of teaching and non-teaching staff to all five campuses of the university. The selection board had recommended appointment of 22 professors, 47 associate professors, 33 assistant professor and 12 lecturers to various departments of the university. The Syndicate approved the appointment of 13 professors, 27 associate professors, three assistant professors, one medical officer to the main campus, six professors, nine associate professors, one assistant professor, one medical officer to new campus (Kala Shah Kaku), two professors, four associate professors and two assistant professors to the Faisalabad campus, two aassociate professors, six assistant professors and one medical officer to the Narowal campus, and one professor, four associate professors and one medical officer to the Rachna College of Engineering & Technology Gujranwala.

The Syndicate also approved recommendations of the Finance & Planning Committee regarding increase in remuneration of visiting faculty, sharing formula of testing income, enhancement of financial power of chairpersons of the departments, and enhancement of honorarium of senior warden, wardens and resident tutors.

The recommendations of the Finance & Planning Committee regarding rationalisation of posts of technical staff based on number of laboratories and students in the departments were also approved.

The recommendations of the Academic Council regarding amendments to the academic regulations were also considered and approved by the Syndicate.

The extension in contract appointment of two assistant professors, 38 lecturers and nine officers was also approved by the Syndicate.

The house also approved time scale upgradation policy to place before the university Senate. The framework of distinguished national professor programme, given by the HEC, was adopted by the Syndicate.

On the recommendations of an inquiry committee, constituted under the PEEDA Act 2006, the Syndicate approved issuance of show-cause notices to four teachers against whom disciplinary proceedings were initiated by the Syndicate on account of willful absence from their duties.

The house also approved to start disciplinary proceedings under the PEEDA Act 2006 against six more teachers who are also wilfully absent from duties.

The Syndicate was also updated on the academic activities as well as the ongoing and future development projects. The house appreciated the efforts of the vice-chancellor and his team on the approval of a new PC-I by Higher education Commission (HEC) worth Rs 1.68 billion for renovation of academic, administrative and residential buildings, laboratories, and other infrastructure including student hostels. The renovation of historic Main Block, Annexe Block and Ali Mardan Hall will also be done under this project.

The Syndicate appreciated efforts of the vice-chancellor and his team in steady improvement of academic standards at the university and UET's steady rise in international and Asian rankings.