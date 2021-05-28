UET teachers elect Senate members

The election of Senate of the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore were held for the teachers' seats to elect members from each of the three cadres, including associate professor, assistant professor and lecturer

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :The election of Senate of the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore were held for the teachers' seats to elect members from each of the three cadres, including associate professor, assistant professor and lecturer.

The polling started on Friday at 9am and concluded at 4pm at the Vice Chancellor's conference room.

For the seat of Associate Professor Dr Muhammad Farooq, M Irfan Ul Hassan, Dr Qasim Shaukat Khan, Dr Rabia Nazar, Dr Ahmad Shoaib, Dr Ali Hussain Kazmi, Dr Hifsa Shahid and Dr Humayun Ejaz were elected. Meanwhile, for the seats of Assistant Professor and Lecturer :Dr Zia ul Rehman Tahir, Hawad Ahmad, Dr Abdul Ghaffar, Dr Hafiz Farhan Maqbool, Dr Adnan Qamar, Umair Ashraf Khokhar, Ms. Tamseela Habib, Nazim Waheed, Dr Muhammad Rizwan Riaz, Dr Syed Asal Ali Gillani, Dr Shama Anbrine, Dr Izza Anwar, Liaqat Ali Tahir, Dr Amna Zafar and Dr Umbreen-us-sahar were elected.