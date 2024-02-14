UET Teaching Staff Association Executive Committee Elected
Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2024 | 05:53 PM
All executive committee members of the Teaching Staff Association (TSA) were elected unopposed in the annual elections of the University of Engineering and Technology (UET)
According to a notification, the newly elected president is Prof. Dr. Amjad Hussain, vice presidents are Dr. M. Faisal Hayat and Dr. Qasim Shaukat Khan, general secretary is Prof. Dr. Muhammad Asif Rafiq, joint secretary, Dr. Rashid Jalil is social secretary, and Aisha Hameed will be treasurer.
Executive members will be Ahsan Mehmood, Dr. Fahim Gohar, Dr. Imran Ali, Mr. Jawad Ahmad, M. Bilal Arshad, M. Moazzam Shahzad and Dr. Shamaila Samreen.
A large number of faculty members including newly elected officials participated in the annual meeting of the general body of the association.
Vice Chancellor UET Prof. Dr. Nasir Hayat was the chief guest at the ceremony, while Director Punjab Higher education Commission (PHEC) Dr. Tanveer Qasim also attended the event with his presence.
