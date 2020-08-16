UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UET To Be Reopened Phase-wise From 17th

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 08:30 PM

UET to be reopened phase-wise from 17th

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :In the light of instructions of the Ministry of Higher education and Professional Training, the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore will be reopened phase-wise from Monday, August 17, 2020.

In this regard, special instructions have been issued to the students, faculty, and allied staff to fully implement the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the government.

All buses and hostels have been disinfected with disinfectant spray, say's a press release issued here on Sunday.

The departments have been thoroughly washed while students have been advised to follow SOPs and instructions, like social distancing and wearing face mask, while on campus, traveling in university buses and residing in hostels.

Related Topics

Lahore Education University Of Engineering And Technology August Sunday 2020 From Government

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Israeli FM inaugurate phone li ..

1 hour ago

Global businesses enjoy combined offshore and free ..

2 hours ago

MBRU joins group of institutions with full institu ..

3 hours ago

&#039;Expo Live&#039; assists pandemic-hit innovat ..

3 hours ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reaches 83,086

4 hours ago

Al Ain Zoo offers specialised care to lizards popu ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.