UET to conduct mock exercise of earthquake on Aug 6

University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar has planned to organize a mock exercise of earthquake on August 6 to ascertain the resisting power of a new building model to be place on shake table

The exercise would be organized by UET's Earthquake Engineering Center (EEC) under the supervision of Director EEC Prof. Syed Muhammad Ali and Chairman Civil Engineering Prof. Dr. Qaiser Ali.

The test is a part of research project of US-Pakistan Center for Advance Studies in Energy (USPCASE) aimed to prepare comprehensive strategy for measuring the intensity of earthquake besides making future construction projects earthquake proof.

The facility of shake table installed at Earthquake Engineering Center is among 4th across the world while 2nd after Japan in Asia. The results of the experiment would be benefited for Energy, Building and Building Code of Pakistan for preparation of statistics.