UET to hold international conference on Oct8

The Department of Civil Engineering, University of Engineering Technology (UET) Peshawar was organizing the first one day International conference (online) on "Recent advances in civil and earthquake engineering (ICCEE, 2021) "Making resilient infrastructures" to be held on 8th October at UET Peshawar

The Conference was aimed to bring together leading academic scientists, researchers and research scholars to share views on all aspects such as latest trends and practical challenges in the fields of civil, structures and earthquake engineering.

Sixteen years ago on October 8, 2005, a 7.6 magnitude earthquake affected an area of almost 30000 sq km shook and more than 80,000 people lost their lives while an estimated 4 million others were left homeless.

UET Peshawar has contributed significantly in developing the national building code for Pakistan in 2007, producing high quality research innovations and creating awareness in the civil engineering community for building safe infrastructures in Pakistan.