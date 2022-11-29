UrduPoint.com

UET To Hold International Conference On 'sustainable Energy Technologies'

Sumaira FH Published November 29, 2022 | 05:10 PM

UET to hold international conference on 'sustainable energy technologies'

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :The US-Pakistan Center for Advanced Studies in Energy (USPCAS-E is holding the 4th International Conference on "Sustainable Energy Technologies (ICSET-22)" from December 5th- 6th, here at the University of Engineering Technology (UET) Peshawar.

The conference will bring professionals from the industry, government officials, and researchers from academia for knowledge sharing, identification of industry-relevant problems, networking, and future collaborations for addressing the issues of the energy sector.

Eminent professionals, researchers and academicians from across the world including Prof.

Dr. Clark A Miller (Arizona State University, USA), Prof. Dr. Adarsh Kumar Panday (Sunway University, Malaysia), Prof. Dr. Yasin Khan (King Saud University, Saudi Arabia) and Prof. Dr. Mohd Hafiz Dzarfan Othman (Universiti Teknologi, Malaysia) will present the keynote lectures.

The conference is co-sponsored by Higher education Commission of Pakistan, Higher Education Regulatory Authority, Pakistan Science Foundation and Center for Industrial and Building Energy Audits. USPCAS-E as a Professional Engineering Body (PEB) has credited the engineers to earn Continued Professional Development (CPD) points through this conference.

