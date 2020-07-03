UrduPoint.com
UET To Install 1MWp Solar Power Plant

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 06:00 PM

UET to install 1MWp Solar Power Plant

LAHORE, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :-:University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore organized a groundbreaking ceremony of Installation of 1MWp (Mega Watt peak) Solar Plant at the varsity here on Friday.

Minister for Energy Dr. Muhammad Akhter Malik along with Vice Chancellor UET Lahore Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar laid the foundation of the project.

The plant would be installed with the technical assistance of Punjab Energy Efficiency & Conservation Agency (PEECA).

The generating capacity of the project was 1MWp while after the completion of the project, the university would get an annual benefit of Rs 170 million.

The Punjab Energy Minister while highlighting the importance of solar energy in the province, said the project was first major step towards clean and green Pakistan.

He said, "We will extend the solar power project to all other universities in Punjab.

According to Minister, several MoUs have so far been signed to shift 11 universities of Punjab to solar. He said that he was getting full support from Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for the project and they were making untiring efforts to provide affordable and environment friendly energy in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision.

UET Vice Chancellor Dr Mansoor Sarwar thanked the Minister and said that clean and green energy had become the need of the whole world. The UET would save millions of rupees and would spend it on research projects.

However, the solar project would be completed by September 15, 2020approximately 9-10 weeks.

