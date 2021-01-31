UrduPoint.com
UET To Open For On Campus Exams From Tuesday

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Under the instructions by the Ministry of Higher education and Professional Training, the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore will reopen from Tuesday.

In this regard, special instructions have been issued to the students, faculty, and staff to fully implement the standard operating procedures (SOPs), issued by the government. All buses and hostels have been disinfected with spray.

The departments have been thoroughly washed.

The students have been advised to follow the COVID-19 related instructions like social distancing and wearing face-mask while traveling in university buses and residing in hostels.

A medical camp has been set up for the screening and medical checkup of students where all the staff is available to the visitors under the supervision of Senior Warden Prof. Dr. Muhammad Mushtaq and CMO UET Health Clinic Dr. Shahzad.

