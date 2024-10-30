UET VC Chairs 124th ASRB Meeting
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) The Office of Research, Innovation, and Commercialization (ORIC) University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Lahore, arranged the 124th Advanced Study and Research board (ASRB) meeting, chaired by UET Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Munir (TI).
The event saw the participation of Deans, Pro Vice Chancellor Dr. Nasir Hayat, ORIC Director Dr Muhammad
Asif Rafiq, and other faculty members. The meeting focused on the approval of 11 new PhD proposals across departments such as City & Regional Planning, Chemistry, Mechanical, Polymer, Civil and Computer Science.
In his address, Dr. Shahid Munir highlighted the importance of aligning research topics with current global challenges and market demands. “This is an era of innovation, technology, and transformation; we must focus
on research topics that positively impact society,” he said. He emphasized the need for research that addresses societal issues and encourages positive social outcomes.
The meeting also provided a platform for supervisors and PhD students from various faculties to discuss
their research topics and engage in a fruitful exchange of ideas.
