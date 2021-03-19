UET VC inaugurates plantation drive

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Friday launched a tree plantation campaign in the main campus.

UET Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar inaugurated the campaign by planting a tree.

Later, registrar, director student affairs, senior warden, PRO, deans, chairmen, and teachers also planted trees.

On the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar said that being environment friendly, trees provide life to all living beings. He stressed upon the need to increase the number and conservation of plants.

He encouraged all faculty and students to plant trees andtry to persuade others to join the good cause.