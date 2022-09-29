UET VC inaugurates Smart Classrooms, QEC, Catalysis & Research Lab

UrduPoint.com

University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar on Thursday inaugurated a smart classroom, a Catalysis and Energy Research lab and a departmental Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) here at UET

According to spokesperson for UET, a smart classrooms built at chemical engineering department was funded by the Higher education Commission (HEC), and Catalysis and Energy Research Lab was funded by the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines (SNGPL).

The classroom provides interactive teaching learning environment to students at multiple locations.

The classroom includes 40 network computing stations half placed at the main campus and half at the new campus.

The Vice Chancellor appreciated the efforts of the dean, chairperson and faculty for establishment of these latest facilities and encouraged them to continue the hard work for progression of the university.

The vice chancellor MNS UET Multan Prof Dr Kamran, deans of all faculties, chairpersons of the departments of faculty of Chemical, Metallurgical and Polymer Engineering Faculty were present on the occasion.

