UFL, PET join forces to achieve net zero emissions by 2050

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Unity Foods Limited (UFL) and its affiliated companies have embarked on a transformative journey towards a more sustainable and environmentally responsible future.

In a landmark initiative, UFL has teamed up with the Pakistan Environment Trust (PET) to commit to achieving Net Zero emissions by the year 2050, solidifying their dedication to combat climate change and reduce their carbon footprint said a news release issued here on Monday.

UFL and PET have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that encompasses a multi-faceted strategy to decarbonize their operations and foster responsible environmental practices.

The strategy included conducting a Comprehensive Emission Assessment to conduct a thorough evaluation of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across all three scopes—Scope 1, Scope 2, and Scope 3.

This in-depth assessment will serve as the cornerstone of the decarbonization strategy, providing a clear and data-driven perspective on the carbon footprint.

The alliance between UFL and PET also extends to a steadfast commitment to Science-Based Targets (SBTi). By aligning their goals with the latest scientific recommendations and industry standards, UFL and PET aim to ensure that their decarbonization efforts are not only ambitious but also grounded in validated methodologies.

Further, by embracing the SBTi framework, UFL and PET are laying the groundwork for consistent investments in decarbonization measures.

This structured approach enhances the effectiveness of their efforts and ensures a clear pathway for financial and resource allocation, supporting long-term sustainability in their journey towards Net Zero emissions.

UFL and its subsidiaries, in partnership with PET, are not only addressing their carbon emissions but also setting a new standard for environmental responsibility within their industry. Their commitment to Net Zero emissions signifies a proactive stance in the global fight against climate change, setting an example for businesses worldwide.

This pioneering collaboration demonstrates UFL and PET's shared vision for a more sustainable and resilient future. By joining forces to reduce carbon emissions and mitigate their environmental impact, they are positioning themselves as leaders in their industry and advocates for positive change.

Through their commitment to Net Zero emissions by 2050 and the implementation of comprehensive emission assessments, Science-Based Targets, and a structured investment framework, Unity Foods Limited and the Pakistan Environment Trust are leading the way in demonstrating the powerful impact of corporate environmental responsibility