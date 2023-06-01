Ufone 4G connects pilgrims through its industry-best Hajj Data Roaming Offer

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ):Pakistani telecom operator, Ufone 4G is providing seamless data connectivity through its industry-best and most competitive 'Hajj Data Roaming Offer' to its prepaid customers travelling to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) for Hajj.

The exceptionally affordable offer comes with generous allocations of data volume and allows exclusive access to WhatsApp calls for unrestricted communication with friends and family back home said a news release.

The offer has been designed to provide a worry-free user experience to Ufone 4G customers during the pilgrimage.

The large volume of data allows for easy exchange of photos, videos and video calls from the Holy land so the pilgrims can virtually include their friends and family in the blessed experience.

Customers may choose from three data buckets of varying volume depending upon their budget and need. Each of these bundles has a validity of 30 days.

Bucket 1 offers 1000 MB for just Rs.490. Bucket 2 offers 2500 MBs of data and is priced at Rs 980, while Bucket 3 provides access to 5000 MBs for just Rs 2100.

These are the lowest prices in the industry for any roaming service, aiming at bringing unprecedented ease and convenience for Ufone 4G users embarking on the Holy Pilgrimage.

Ufone users may subscribe to their desired bucket digitally through Ufone 4G website, My Ufone App or by simply dialing *506# from their handset.

Apart from KSA, Ufone 4G also provides roaming services in Iraq, Qatar, UAE, Turkiye and the United Kingdom to help its users stay connected at all times during their travel to these countries.

Ufone 4G's constant innovation and promptness to introduce new range of products, and services now and then speaks volumes of its unfailing focus on bringing the best user experience to its customers.