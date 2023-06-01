UrduPoint.com

Ufone 4G Connects Pilgrims Through Its Industry-best Hajj Data Roaming Offer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 01, 2023 | 07:16 PM

Ufone 4G connects pilgrims through its industry-best Hajj Data Roaming Offer

Pakistani telecom operator, Ufone 4G is providing seamless data connectivity through its industry-best and most competitive 'Hajj Data Roaming Offer' to its prepaid customers travelling to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) for Hajj

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ):Pakistani telecom operator, Ufone 4G is providing seamless data connectivity through its industry-best and most competitive 'Hajj Data Roaming Offer' to its prepaid customers travelling to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) for Hajj.

The exceptionally affordable offer comes with generous allocations of data volume and allows exclusive access to WhatsApp calls for unrestricted communication with friends and family back home said a news release.

The offer has been designed to provide a worry-free user experience to Ufone 4G customers during the pilgrimage.

The large volume of data allows for easy exchange of photos, videos and video calls from the Holy land so the pilgrims can virtually include their friends and family in the blessed experience.

Customers may choose from three data buckets of varying volume depending upon their budget and need. Each of these bundles has a validity of 30 days.

Bucket 1 offers 1000 MB for just Rs.490. Bucket 2 offers 2500 MBs of data and is priced at Rs 980, while Bucket 3 provides access to 5000 MBs for just Rs 2100.

These are the lowest prices in the industry for any roaming service, aiming at bringing unprecedented ease and convenience for Ufone 4G users embarking on the Holy Pilgrimage.

Ufone users may subscribe to their desired bucket digitally through Ufone 4G website, My Ufone App or by simply dialing *506# from their handset.

Apart from KSA, Ufone 4G also provides roaming services in Iraq, Qatar, UAE, Turkiye and the United Kingdom to help its users stay connected at all times during their travel to these countries.

Ufone 4G's constant innovation and promptness to introduce new range of products, and services now and then speaks volumes of its unfailing focus on bringing the best user experience to its customers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hajj Exchange Budget Iraq UAE Qatar United Kingdom Saudi Arabia Ufone 4G May Family All From Industry Best WhatsApp

Recent Stories

Dubai Investments showcases its powerhouse status ..

5 minutes ago
 Ukraine's Zelenskyy Says Discussed Boosting of Bil ..

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Says Discussed Boosting of Bilateral Cooperation With Moldov ..

28 seconds ago
 EU to Advocate Supporting Ethiopia in Tackling Eco ..

EU to Advocate Supporting Ethiopia in Tackling Economic, Humanitarian Crises - S ..

30 seconds ago
 Experts terms agri-tech only solution for sustaina ..

Experts terms agri-tech only solution for sustainable agriculture

31 seconds ago
 PMA condemns attack on medical practitioner

PMA condemns attack on medical practitioner

33 seconds ago
 30 arrested for selling fake pesticides, fertilize ..

30 arrested for selling fake pesticides, fertilizers, Urea smuggling during May ..

35 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.