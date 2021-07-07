UFRU ready to cope with emergency situations during monsoon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Urban Flooding Rescue Unit (UFRU), comprising commandos of Special Security Unit (SSU), equipped with the latest rescue gadgets and small boats, will stay alert round-the-clock to respond any emergency situation during upcoming monsoon season in Karachi.

The UFRU which is being supervised by DIG Security and Emergency Services Division Maqsood Ahmed, was officially inaugurated by Additional IGP Karachi Imran Yaqoob Minhas on July 03, 2021 at SSU headquarters here, said a spokesperson of DIG Security and Emergency Services Division on Wednesday.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that Karachi is expected to receive more rainfall than usual during this monsoon season.

DIG Maqsood Ahmed, on the occasion, said that commandos of the UFRU have successfully completed the lifeguard training given under the professionals.