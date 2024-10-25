Uganda Delegation Concludes BISP Study Visit
Umer Jamshaid Published October 25, 2024 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) A 21-member Ugandan delegation, led by Ms Lucy Nakyobe Mbonye, Secretary of Public Service, concluded their four-day study visit to the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) today.
The visit focused on gaining insights into BISP’s experiences in social protection. During the visit, the delegation received comprehensive briefings on Pakistan’s socio-economic context and BISP’s operations, including the evolution of BISP since 2008, Unconditional and Conditional Cash Transfer (UCT and CCT) programs, and the BISP National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER).
They also observed BISP’s use of the NSER for adaptive social protection, notably in response to COVID-19 and the 2022 floods.
The delegation also visited the BISP Dynamic Registration Center and Nashonuma Health Facilitation Center in Murree to witness firsthand the field operations, including real-time NSER updates and health services for mother and child beneficiaries.
Ms Lucy Nakyobe Mbonye expressed her gratitude to BISP’s management for their facilitation and hospitality,commending the organization’s dynamic registry, targeted outreach, and efficient digital payment system.
She praised BISP’s use of technology and data collection and described BISP as a role model for women’s empowerment.
She highlighted the importance of coordination among stakeholders, adding, “Through BISP, we can enhance our social protection system to be more inclusive, transparent, and effective in reducing poverty in Uganda.”
Secretary BISP, Amer Ali Ahmad congratulated the Ugandan delegation on their successful study tour, expressing hope that Uganda’s government will implement or replicate these learning's to strengthen their own social protection programs.
He noted, Social protection is our common goal; through mutual collaboration and knowledge exchange, our relationship will strengthen, leading to better outcomes.
