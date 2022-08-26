UrduPoint.com

Uganda Medical Team Visits Punjab Healthcare Commission Offices

Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2022 | 07:40 PM

Uganda medical team visits Punjab Healthcare Commission offices

A delegation from Uganda Medical and Dental Practitioners Council (UMDPC) visited Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) offices, here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :A delegation from Uganda Medical and Dental Practitioners Council (UMDPC) visited Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) offices, here on Friday.

The UMDPC delegation had a meeting with senior officials of the Punjab Healthcare Commission and received briefing about the jurisdiction, working, mandate and achievements of the Commission. The visitors were informed that a three-pronged strategy encompassing standard development, enforcement and inspection, and complaint management had been adopted by the PHC for improving the healthcare service delivery in the province.

The visitors were told that, as per the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Federal government was responsible for regulating medical education including curriculum, training examination and licensing of the healthcare professionals whereas the healthcare service delivery fell under the provinces, which had established their respective healthcare commissions for regulating the quality of healthcare. It was mentioned that the Punjab province was the first to establish the commission as a premier regulatory authority to carry out the task, while the rest provinces followed suit.

The delegation was also briefed about processes of standard development, registration, licensing, inspections, complaint management, anti-quackery and other areas.

The UMDPC delegation gave an overview of their Council, its working and various facets of quality healthcare service delivery. The delegates appreciated the PHC for its success in bringing reforms to healthcare service delivery.

The meeting was chaired by PHC Chief Executive Officer Dr Muhammad Saqib Aziz. The three-member foreign delegation, comprising Vice-Chancellor Kampala International University Prof Muhammad Mpezamihigo and Registrar of the Council Dr Katumba Ssentongo, was led by Chairman of Council Associate Prof Dr Joel Okullo. Pro-Rector University of Health Sciences Prof Shahid Malik also accompanied the delegation. Director Clinical Governance PHC Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Salariya was also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Punjab Kampala Uganda From Government

Recent Stories

US Keeps Pressure on Afghan Terror Threats 1 Year ..

US Keeps Pressure on Afghan Terror Threats 1 Year After Exit, Kabul Airport Atta ..

2 minutes ago
 Sindh proposes fixing wheat support price at Rs.30 ..

Sindh proposes fixing wheat support price at Rs.3000 per 40 kg

2 minutes ago
 Sarah Zeid terms BISP a role model for other count ..

Sarah Zeid terms BISP a role model for other countries

2 minutes ago
 10 University of Agriculture Faisalabad students g ..

10 University of Agriculture Faisalabad students get scholarships

2 minutes ago
 Flood wreaks havoc in D I Khan, kills 12 people, i ..

Flood wreaks havoc in D I Khan, kills 12 people, injures over 50 others

6 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews performance of Price Control Magis ..

Meeting reviews performance of Price Control Magistrates

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.