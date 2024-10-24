Ugandan delegation visits NADRA HQ, explores collaborative opportunities

A high-powered delegation from Ugandan authorities, led by Ms Lucy Nakyobe Mbonye, Head Public Secretary and Secretary to Cabinet, visited the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Headquarters in Islamabad on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) A high-powered delegation from Ugandan authorities, led by Ms Lucy Nakyobe Mbonye, Head Public Secretary and Secretary to Cabinet, visited the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Headquarters in Islamabad on Thursday.

NADRA’s senior management welcomed the delegation and held a comprehensive briefing on effective management of the national identity system and innovative technological solutions developed by NADRA.

The delegation commended the systems developed by NADRA, which effectively manage the national identities of the world's third-largest demographic segment.

They expressed a strong interest in NADRA’s products and solutions, particularly in how they contribute to enhancing citizen registration services, promoting good governance, and advancing social protection initiatives.

The visit concluded with discussions on future partnerships and continued collaboration between NADRA and Ugandan authorities, with both parties looking forward to collaborate and lay the foundation for a mutually beneficial partnership.