Ugandan Delegation Visits NADRA HQ, Explores Collaborative Opportunities
Muhammad Irfan Published October 24, 2024 | 08:38 PM
A high-powered delegation from Ugandan authorities, led by Ms Lucy Nakyobe Mbonye, Head Public Secretary and Secretary to Cabinet, visited the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Headquarters in Islamabad on Thursday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) A high-powered delegation from Ugandan authorities, led by Ms Lucy Nakyobe Mbonye, Head Public Secretary and Secretary to Cabinet, visited the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Headquarters in Islamabad on Thursday.
NADRA’s senior management welcomed the delegation and held a comprehensive briefing on effective management of the national identity system and innovative technological solutions developed by NADRA.
The delegation commended the systems developed by NADRA, which effectively manage the national identities of the world's third-largest demographic segment.
They expressed a strong interest in NADRA’s products and solutions, particularly in how they contribute to enhancing citizen registration services, promoting good governance, and advancing social protection initiatives.
The visit concluded with discussions on future partnerships and continued collaboration between NADRA and Ugandan authorities, with both parties looking forward to collaborate and lay the foundation for a mutually beneficial partnership.
Recent Stories
LHC dismisses appeal against bail of Parvez Elahi family members in money launde ..
UCHS, Islamic Aid sign agreement for development projects
Legislation on anti-fake news being drafted: PA Speaker
Sajid Khan shines with six-wicket haul as Pakistan trail by 194 runs
Venezuelan opposition figures win EU's top rights Sakharov prize
Mozambique's ruling party candidate Chapo elected president
Gaza rescuers say 17 killed, dozens wounded in Israel strike on school
FBR amends income tax rules to enhance ATL system efficiency
Picky protection rules hamper Swiss mushrooming craze
Veena Malik in spotlight for her new romance
DC urges parents to ensure vaccination of children against polio
KP Govt decides to take various steps for prisoners’ welfare
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LHC dismisses appeal against bail of Parvez Elahi family members in money laundering case6 minutes ago
-
UCHS, Islamic Aid sign agreement for development projects3 minutes ago
-
Legislation on anti-fake news being drafted: PA Speaker3 minutes ago
-
Progress on Chashma Lift Canal Project continues: Governor3 minutes ago
-
DC urges parents to ensure vaccination of children against polio35 minutes ago
-
KP Govt decides to take various steps for prisoners’ welfare35 minutes ago
-
Man killed over old enmity35 minutes ago
-
Kirmani felicitates AJA office-bearers37 minutes ago
-
Three alleged thieves held in Panjgur37 minutes ago
-
Punjab Law Minister engages bar associations to resolve legal community's issues37 minutes ago
-
Lecturers appointed37 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt to support pediatric transplantation, says health minister42 minutes ago