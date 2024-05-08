UGI Announces 100pc Fee Discount For Traffic Police Martyrs
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2024 | 06:48 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) The Unique Group of Institutions (UGIs) has announced 100 per cent discount in fees for traffic police martyrs.
A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the UGIs and Traffic Police Lahore at Dr. Nisar Ahmed Rana Auditorium of the group, which said that 100pc fees concession would be given to children of martyrs of traffic police, while children of serving employees would be given 50pc discount on tuition fees in educational institutions of the group.
The MoU was signed by Chief Traffic Officer Amara Athar on behalf of the Traffic Police, while Professor Amjad Ali Khan, rector Unique Group of Institutions, signed on behalf of the UGIs.
Chairman Unique Group Prof. Abdul Manan Khurram was chief guest at the ceremony.
Speaking at the MoU signing ceremony, CTO Lahore Amara Athar said the youth were the future of the nation; they would help in managing the traffic system in the country only if they were fully aware of the traffic rules.
She said that by following the traffic rules, citizens could avoid accidents. She said the facility provided by the Unique Group to the traffic police employees would help employees meet their educational needs.
Chairman Unique Group of Institutions Professor Abdul Manan Khurram said raising awareness among children about the traffic rules was part of primary duties of educational institutions. He said the traffic rules were set by the state for betterment of people, and it was mandatory for all of to respect these laws.
Vice Chairman Unique Group Afif Ashraf Siddiqui, Director Unique Group Professor Waseem Anwar Chaudhry, Additional Director Unique Group Professor Abdullah, traffic officers, teachers and students participated in the ceremony.
