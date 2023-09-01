Open Menu

UGI Chairman Dedicates Month Of September To Ghazis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 01, 2023 | 06:52 PM

Chairman Unique Group of Institutions (UGI) Prof. Abdul Manan Khurram has dedicated the month of September to Ghazis of the armed forces of Pakistan

He was speaking at a function, organised at the UGI hall for the purpose here on Friday. He said the main reason for associating the month of September with Ghazis was to make the young generation aware of the courage and bravery of nation's heroes. "They are ready to give their lives and never look back," he said and added that if the martyrs irrigate the soil of the country with their blood, then the services of Ghazis could also not be forgotten.

The UGI chairman said the armed forces of the country dis not hesitate to make any kind of sacrifice for defence of the nation and foil nefarious designs of the enemy.

Rector Unique Group Prof. Amjad Ali Khan, Director Prof. Wasim Anwar Chaudhry, Additional Director Muhammad Abdullah, Head Coordination Prof. Hamad Hasan, Head Promotions and Media Communications Prof Riazul Haq, besides teachers and students participated in the ceremony.

