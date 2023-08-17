Open Menu

UGI Holds 'Azadi Cycle Race' Prize Distribution Ceremony

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 17, 2023 | 03:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :The Unique Group of Institutions (UGI) held a prize distribution ceremony to give awards to winners and participants in the 'Azadi Cycle Race'.

The race was organised by the UGI and the Punjab Cycling Association jointly in connection with the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan celebrations, according to a press release, issued here on Thursday.

UGI Chairman Prof. Abdul Manan Khurram, addressing the ceremony, said that Pakistan was achieved as a result of a political struggle and today was a reminder that the nation would have to play a proactive role to protect its independence.

Speaking at the event, Punjab Cycling Association General Secretary Shahzad Butt said that Unique Group of Institutions had always supported promotion of cycling for which the Association was grateful to the group.

UGI Vice Chairman Afeef Ashraf Siddiqui said the Unique Group would continue to play its role for promotion of sports.

Punjab Cycling Association Vice President Colonel (retd) Jahanzeb, Rector Unique Group Professor Amjad Ali Khan, Director Prof Wasim Anwar Chaudhry, Additional Director Muhammad Abdullah, Head Promotions and Media Communications Prof Riazul Haque and a large number of cyclists attended the event.

