UGI holds ceremony in connection with I-Day celebrations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :Chairman Unique Group of Institutions (UGI) Prof. Abdul Manan Khurram has said that creation of Pakistan was possible only in the name of islam and due to efforts of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Addressing a ceremony, held by the UGI in connection with Pakistan's 76th Independence Day celebrations, he said the Muslims of India got a state where they could live according to the Islamic traditions and values.

He said Pakistan was a gift from Allah Almighty for the Muslims of Subcontinent and the living nations always celebrate their independence days with great fervour and remember their past and leaders. He said the Independence Day is a festival of all Pakistanis without any discrimination. All Pakistanis belonging to all religions and races hve equal rights to celebrate the independence of their motherland, he added.

Prof Abdul Manan Khurram also hoisted the national flag and students presented national anthem and national songs with enthusiasm.

Vice Chairman Unique Group Afif Ashraf Siddiqui, Rector Prof Amjad Ali Khan, Director Prof Wasim Anwar Chaudhry, Additional Manager Muhammad Abdullah, General Manager Cyber Advanced Solutions, Principal Head Office Fariha Arshad, Head Coordination Professor Hammad Hasan, Head Promotions and Media Communications Prof Riazul Haque, Principal Unique Boys school Prof Aamir Riaz, Vice Principal Head Office Imran Dar, Head Events Naveed Tariq and a large number of teachers and students participated in the ceremony.