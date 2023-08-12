Open Menu

UGI Holds Ceremony In Connection With I-Day Celebrations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 12, 2023 | 03:20 PM

UGI holds ceremony in connection with I-Day celebrations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :Chairman Unique Group of Institutions (UGI) Prof. Abdul Manan Khurram has said that creation of Pakistan was possible only in the name of islam and due to efforts of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Addressing a ceremony, held by the UGI in connection with Pakistan's 76th Independence Day celebrations, he said the Muslims of India got a state where they could live according to the Islamic traditions and values.

He said Pakistan was a gift from Allah Almighty for the Muslims of Subcontinent and the living nations always celebrate their independence days with great fervour and remember their past and leaders. He said the Independence Day is a festival of all Pakistanis without any discrimination. All Pakistanis belonging to all religions and races hve equal rights to celebrate the independence of their motherland, he added.

Prof Abdul Manan Khurram also hoisted the national flag and students presented national anthem and national songs with enthusiasm.

Vice Chairman Unique Group Afif Ashraf Siddiqui, Rector Prof Amjad Ali Khan, Director Prof Wasim Anwar Chaudhry, Additional Manager Muhammad Abdullah, General Manager Cyber Advanced Solutions, Principal Head Office Fariha Arshad, Head Coordination Professor Hammad Hasan, Head Promotions and Media Communications Prof Riazul Haque, Principal Unique Boys school Prof Aamir Riaz, Vice Principal Head Office Imran Dar, Head Events Naveed Tariq and a large number of teachers and students participated in the ceremony.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Muhammad Ali Jinnah Independence Amjad Ali Muslim Media All From

Recent Stories

ZHO launches two initiatives marking International ..

ZHO launches two initiatives marking International Youth Day

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs holds kids-oriented awareness activi ..

Dubai Customs holds kids-oriented awareness activities at Modesh World

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs marks International Youth Day with p ..

Dubai Customs marks International Youth Day with panel session on sustainable de ..

2 hours ago
 vivo Celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day: Captu ..

Vivo Celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day: Capturing the Essence of Cultural D ..

2 hours ago
 FSC launches Fujairah Engineering Association

FSC launches Fujairah Engineering Association

2 hours ago
 Ali Sethi denies marriage rumors amid social media ..

Ali Sethi denies marriage rumors amid social media speculation

2 hours ago
Asia Cup tickets to go on sale from today

Asia Cup tickets to go on sale from today

2 hours ago
 Emirati humanitarian team continues food aid distr ..

Emirati humanitarian team continues food aid distribution in Amdjarass

2 hours ago
 Sajal Aly joins legends Abida Parveen, Shafqat Ama ..

Sajal Aly joins legends Abida Parveen, Shafqat Amanat Ali Khan in upcoming Music ..

3 hours ago
 Namoos-e-Sahaba Tahafuz Bill is proving to be a li ..

Namoos-e-Sahaba Tahafuz Bill is proving to be a link in promoting sectarianism a ..

3 hours ago
 Coordinator FPCCI Malik Sohail Talat, while paying ..

Coordinator FPCCI Malik Sohail Talat, while paying tribute to CCRI Multan, said ..

3 hours ago
 PM hopeful of finalizing caretaker PM’s name tod ..

PM hopeful of finalizing caretaker PM’s name today

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan