UGI holds ceremony on Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Chairman Unique Group of Institutions (UGI) Prof Abdul Mannan Khurram has said that Pakistan secured its independence due to sacrifices of its Shuhada, and it will ever exist on the world map as its valiant forces are always ready to sacrifice their lives for the sake of its protection.

He was speaking at a ceremony, organised by the UGI in connection with the Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan observance, here on Thursday. He said that the martyred were a precious asset and pride for the nation. He said the nation was pledging today that it would never forget the sacrifices of its martyrs and stand beside the armed forces of Pakistan in every difficult moment.

He stressed the need for inculcating among students the love for country's heroes.

Unique Group Rector Prof Amjad Ali Khan and Director Prof Wasim Anwar also speak at the ceremony and paid tribute to the martyrs of the nation.

The ceremony was attended by General Manager Unique Publications Muhammad Abdullah, Head Promotions and Media Communications Prof Riazul Haq and head Co-Curricular Department Naveed Tariq, teachers and a large number of students.