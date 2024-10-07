Open Menu

UGI Observes Palestine Solidarity Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 07, 2024 | 08:03 PM

The Unique Group of Institutions (UGI) observed Palestine Solidarity Day with a solidarity walk led by Chairman Professor Abdul Manan Khurram, here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024)

The walk commenced at Unique Boys High school 111-A and concluded at the Unique Head Office 106-A.

During his address at the end of the walk, Professor Khurram emphasized that the Palestinian people are valiantly resisting Israeli aggression, and he called for unity among Muslims worldwide in support of their struggle for freedom. He stated the Unique Group of Institutions has organized similar walks and events across all campuses to express complete solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

He further remarked, “The Palestinian people are fighting for their freedom, and we stand with them.”

The event was attended by Rector Professor Amjad Ali Khan, Director Professor Wasim Anwar Chaudhry, and Additional Director Muhammad Abdullah, alongside a large number of teachers and students.

The participation highlighted a strong commitment to raising awareness and supporting the Palestinian struggle for independence.

