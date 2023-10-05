UGI observes World Teachers' Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) A special event was organised at the Unique Group of Institutions (UGI), in connection with the World Teachers' Day celebrations, with Unique Group Chairman Prof. Abdul Manan Khurram in the chair, on Thursday.

Well-known motivational speaker Qasim Ali Shah and former vice chancellor Women University Multan Professor Dr. Uzmi Qureshi participated as special guests.

Addressing the ceremony, the UGI chairman said that teachers play a fundamental role in formation of society and teach their students a way of living. He said that teachers' profession was unique in the sense that it was the profession is prophets of God. He said that the importance of a teacher could be known from the fact that Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him), when asked to introduce himself, had said "I have been sent as a 'Muallam' (teacher)".

Qasim Ali Shah said that materialism should be discouraged in the field of education.

He said the real income of a teacher comes from the success of his students. He said that a teacher was the one who illuminates society with his knowledge.

Prof. Dr. Uzmi Qureshi said that the way our teachers are performing their duties in the current situation is certainly commendable.

Earlier, a special documentary film was presented about the importance of a teacher in society.

Vice Chairman Unique Group Afif Ashraf Siddiqui, Rector Prof Amjad Ali Khan, Director Prof Waseem Anwar Chaudhry, Additional Director Muhammad Abdullah, Principal Head Office Professor Fariha Arshad, Head Coordination Prof Hamad Hasan, Head Promotions and Media Communications Prof Riazul Haq, principals of various campuses along with a large number of teachers and students participated in the function.